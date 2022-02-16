COVID test sites delay openings Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 community testing sites announced closures on Wednesday and delayed openings on Thursday.

Closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday

  • Clear Creek Valley Park- Arvada
  • Red Rocks Community College- Arvada

Closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday

  • Aims Community College – Greeley 
  • All City Stadium – Denver
  • APS PLCC – Aurora 
  • Boulder Fairgrounds – Longmont
  • Centaurus High School -Lafayette
  • Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden 
  • Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
  • Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
  • Foundations Church – Loveland
  • Front Range Community College – Westminster 
  • George Washington High School – Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora 
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden 
  • Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church – Conifer 
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver 
  • Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
  • SOAR Academy- Englewood
  • Southwest Plaza – Littleton
  • St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont 
  • Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
  • Summit County Community Center – Frisco
  • Timberline Church – Fort Collins
  • UNC Greeley – Greeley
  • Water World- Federal Heights

Thursday, Feb. 17

Delayed start until 9 a.m.

  • All City Stadium – Denver 
  • APS PLCC- Aurora 
  • Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada 
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden 
  • Echo Park Stadium- Parker
  • George Washington High School- Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility – Aurora 
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden 
  • Lakewood South Kipling – Lakewood
  • Littleton Park and Walk – Littleton
  • Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton 
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

Delayed start until 10 a.m.

  • Boulder Fairgrounds – Longmont
  • Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
  • Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
  • Foundations Church – Loveland
  • Front Range Community College – Westminster 
  • Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
  • Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
  • Summit County Community Center – Frisco
  • Timberline Church – Fort Collins
  • UNC Greeley – Greeley
  • Water World – Federal Heights

