COVID test sites delay openings Thursday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- After a community member formally requested records, the Douglas County School District decided not to release the names of all the teachers who called out sick earlier this month to protest school board actions.

More than 1,000 teachers were absent on Feb. 3, and many went to a rally protesting the actions of the new conservative board members and to show support for then-Superintendent Corey Wise, who was fired the next day.