COVID test sites delay openings Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 community testing sites announced closures on Wednesday and delayed openings on Thursday.
Closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday
- Clear Creek Valley Park- Arvada
- Red Rocks Community College- Arvada
Closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday
- Aims Community College – Greeley
- All City Stadium – Denver
- APS PLCC – Aurora
- Boulder Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Centaurus High School -Lafayette
- Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Conifer
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
- SOAR Academy- Englewood
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont
- Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
- Summit County Community Center – Frisco
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- UNC Greeley – Greeley
- Water World- Federal Heights
Thursday, Feb. 17
Delayed start until 9 a.m.
- All City Stadium – Denver
- APS PLCC- Aurora
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Echo Park Stadium- Parker
- George Washington High School- Denver
- Instructional Support Facility – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Lakewood South Kipling – Lakewood
- Littleton Park and Walk – Littleton
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
Delayed start until 10 a.m.
- Boulder Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
- Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
- Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
- Summit County Community Center – Frisco
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- UNC Greeley – Greeley
- Water World – Federal Heights
Catch live radar and active closings here: