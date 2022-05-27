BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder County health officials announced on Friday that they’ve moved into high COVID-19 community levels based on CDC metrics.

“Weekly metrics released by the CDC on Thursday show the case rate in Boulder County is 318.5 per 100,000 population, new COVID-19 hospital admissions are at 10.6 per 100,000 population and staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-positive individuals are at 1.9%,” the media contact for the county Shawn Hollister said in a press release.

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, cities around the state are anticipating high crowds and Boulder will be hosting the BOLDERBoulder race on Monday.

“I think the biggest thing we have going for us is we’re an outside event,” the Race Director for the BOLDERBoulder Cliff Bosley said.

This will be the first time the race has been in-person since 2019 and it will officially be the 42nd running of the BOLDERBoulder. Bosley said the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the run didn’t count.

“The last time we ran the event was three years ago,” Bosley said.

Despite cases increasing, they aren’t expecting any changes for the upcoming race. Bosley said they will follow county guidelines and if things change they will make the adjustments needed.

“Being in this mindset for the past two years we’re pretty adapted to being flexible,” Bosley said.

Matt Adams plans on running Monday. He said he’s been participating in the race for the past 10 years and was bummed in both 2020 and 2021 when the race was canceled.

“I think it’s good to get the community together and bring back a sense of normalcy as best as we can,” Bosley said.

He stated he understands the risks of going to an event that expects 35,000 people. People can still sign up for the race, you can do so here.

“It raises my level of concern a bit. I don’t want to catch COVID but I do want to return to things like this. You are a little close to people at the start and the end but throughout the race, you’re a few feet from each other,” Adams said.

“If people want to run with masks then absolutely go for it,” Bosley said.

Vaccines and masks are not required for the race but Bosley said people can wear masks if it makes them feel comfortable.