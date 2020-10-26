COVID-19 outbreak temporarily closes City of Brighton facilities

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Brighton announced all city facility buildings are closed to the public effective Monday after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

City Manager Jane Bais DiSessa made the decision as a precaution to the safety of employees and visitors. Cleaning and sanitizing of facilities will be conducted. The City will assess the situation and determine when it is safe to reopen during the week.

Updates on reopening will be posted on the city’s website at www.brightonco.gov and social media sites.