COVID-19 not only factor driving hospital bed capacity in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases soar in Colorado and nationwide, hospital capacity remains a problem for communities across the state.

Statewide, ICU bed capacity is hovering around 80 percent, according to CDPHE data. On April 11, ICU bed capacity statewide was reported at 61 percent. Those statistics can be misleading to those who are not aware that hospitals are able to convert non-ICU beds to ICU beds as needed. However, hospital staffers are becoming more concerned as case counts continue to climb ahead of the holiday season.

“I don’t think I’m going to be having any large Thanksgiving gatherings with my family … as much as that pains me,” said Dr. Dylan Luyten, medical director of emergency services at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. “We’re fortunate that we really maintained all of our capacity at Swedish, but we’re sort of absorbing some of the volume out of [other hospitals].”

Across HealthONE’s seven hospital system in the Denver area, including Swedish, there were 102 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday. That’s up from only 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations in early October. However, COVID-19 is not the only factor when it comes to hospital capacity.

“A vast majority of the volume on the hospitals is not COVID-related,” Luyten said. “It’s just … backlog plus this is typically, seasonally, a busy time.”

In other words, the cause of higher hospital capacity is a bit of a mixed bag. COVID-19, combined with delayed elective and non-emergent surgeries, are driving numbers up. Additionally, while hospital admission rates are up, Luyten said emergency rooms aren’t as busy as they typically are this time of year.

“The total volume of people seeking care in an emergency department is down, but those that are seeking care are sicker,” he said.

Some experts believe more people are delaying treatment during the pandemic and are more likely to dismiss symptoms of serious issues like heart attack and stroke.

State health officials say the infrastructure and equipment at the convention center in Downtown Denver remain in place. Hospital bed capacity and other variables, including forecasting what could happen in the future, will determine triggering the opening of the convention center to be used to relieve hospitals.

The state does not have— or won’t release— any rigid parameters that would dictate when an opening might happen. The state relies heavily on advice from hospital administrators. Officials would likely make a call on opening two weeks in advance to give enough time for staffers at the convention center to ramp up operations, according to a CDPHE official. The governor has the final say in determining if or when the convention center would be used to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CDPHE.