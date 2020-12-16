AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora resident put a Christmas tree in her front yard over the summer as a distraction to the COVID-19 restrictions. Over time, strangers started to place notes of hope, prayer and wishes in its branches. Now, the Christmas tree has turned into a “tree of hope.”

Hope can be found just about anywhere. Talking with a friend, faith, or maybe even an old Christmas tree.

“This tree was given to me almost three years ago by a friend that passed away in a car crash,” said Chastidy Diaz.

In April 2020, when folks would howl at night to thank healthcare workers, Diaz decided to put out her Christmas tree in her front yard.

“I wanted to put up something for people that pass by or were walking their dogs, the kids to look at and people started commenting and liking it,” she said.

Diaz is a certified nurse assistant and was helping a patient when he asked if he could place a note in the tree.

“‘Sure, go ahead,'” she told him. “He went to his car and he put it there. And then I noticed about a month later there were more notes in there.”

Word spread about this tree, and slowly but surely it became a tree of hope.

Since July over 300 notes of prayer and hope for help have been placed here. When the tree becomes full of notes Diaz removes them and releases them in a nearby river.

“We took out a wine bottle that had a prayer in it and we let it go into the creek, too,” said Diaz.

The tree is now under the porch to protect it from the weather and where the precious and heartfelt words will be safe.

“‘Prayer for my mommy, she is a nurse and she is sick, my daddy is not here, he is in California.’ I can’t read the last part,” Diaz said reading one of the notes and choking up with emotion.