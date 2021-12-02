DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 omicron variant has been discovered in Colorado, according to state health officials.

The announcement was made during a news conference with Gov. Jared Polis and state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.

Herlihy said the case was discovered in an Arapahoe County woman who had recently traveled to several countries in southern Africa.

The woman was not symptomatic when she returned home, but a day later developed symptoms and went to get tested. It was discovered that she was positive and through routine monitoring tied to her recent travel the sample was tested for and determined to be the omicron variant.

