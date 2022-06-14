DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 transmission in Denver County is considered high, according to the CDC. The county’s average one-week positivity rate is 12.3%, per the latest available state data.

“Things like the Stanley Cup and watch parties could throw a curve ball to our projections, but right now CDPHE thinks we will be coming down shortly,” Denver Health Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Heather Young, said.

Young says medical experts believe cases in the area have plateaued and are expected to soon decline.

“Over the last two years we’ve found out that COVID does seem to have some season variation,” Young said.

She recommends masking up indoors, particularly immunocompromised seniors, and urges people to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster shots.

Masks are not currently required at Ball Arena.

