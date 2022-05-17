DENVER (KDVR) — DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the week, freezing temperatures could be possible by this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.
Skies could clear early Saturday with overnight lows dropping to around freezing in Denver. This could result in a frost/freeze situation.
Prepare for the possible freeze
- Bring in potted plants
- Cover your newly planted flowers or gardens with a sheet
Collette Haskell, a Colorado Certified Nursery Professional at Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora, suggests putting lawn chairs, buckets or yard stakes around the plants and covering them with a sheet or large cloth. Plastic coverings make plants colder, she said.
Latest freeze dates since 1872
Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:
- June 8, 2007
- June 2, 1951
- June 9, 1919
- May 30, 1883
- May 28, 1947
- May 26, 1950
- May 24, 2002
- May 22, 2019
- May 22, 1930
- May 22, 1910
