DENVER (KDVR) — DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the week, freezing temperatures could be possible by this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Skies could clear early Saturday with overnight lows dropping to around freezing in Denver. This could result in a frost/freeze situation.

Prepare for the possible freeze

Bring in potted plants

Cover your newly planted flowers or gardens with a sheet

Collette Haskell, a Colorado Certified Nursery Professional at Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora, suggests putting lawn chairs, buckets or yard stakes around the plants and covering them with a sheet or large cloth. Plastic coverings make plants colder, she said.

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 9, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

