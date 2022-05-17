DENVER (KDVR) — DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the week, freezing temperatures could be possible by this weekend. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.

Skies could clear early Saturday with overnight lows dropping to around freezing in Denver. This could result in a frost/freeze situation.

Prepare for the possible freeze

  • Bring in potted plants
  • Cover your newly planted flowers or gardens with a sheet

Collette Haskell, a Colorado Certified Nursery Professional at Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora, suggests putting lawn chairs, buckets or yard stakes around the plants and covering them with a sheet or large cloth. Plastic coverings make plants colder, she said. 

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

  • June 8, 2007
  • June 2, 1951
  • June 9, 1919
  • May 30, 1883
  • May 28, 1947
  • May 26, 1950
  • May 24, 2002
  • May 22, 2019
  • May 22, 1930
  • May 22, 1910

