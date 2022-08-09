COLORADO SPRINGS — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental health evaluation and has scheduled a hearing.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Stauch initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Since Stauch’s return to Colorado, she has been held at the El Paso County Jail undergoing several mental health evaluations.

According to court documents, the court has received a copy of her mental health evaluation. The next court date is set for Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and Stauch has been ordered to appear.