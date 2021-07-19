Court filing: Casa Bonita could open dining services soon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The latest bankruptcy court filing indicates Casa Bonita is a few repairs and a couple inspections away from providing menu services by as early as the end of the month.

According to court paperwork, Casa Bonita’s boiler system was damaged over the course of 2020 while the restaurant was closed, and repairs have been delayed due to supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic. The document was filed on July 15, and indicated the repairs were expected to be finished that week.

The filing says after those repairs are finished, “Case Bonita must pass final health and fire inspections to provide menu service.” They expect to be able to do so in late July or early August once those inspections are complete.

Summit Family Restaurants Inc, which does business as Casa Bonita, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on April 6.

In May, Casa Bonita staff members have been giving free tours during business hours. Menu services have been shut down since March 2020, when the pandemic began.