Court documents show adult charges for 2 suspects in fire that killed family of immigrants in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER (KDVR) — Two 16-year-olds are facing adult charges for allegedly murdering five people and burning down the home they lived in in Green Valley Ranch last summer. It’s unclear if the 15-year-old who was also arrested will be charged as an adult.

The fire began just before 3 a.m. at 5312 N. Truckee St. on Aug. 5. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed.

Three other people — a man, woman and child — jumped from the second story of the burning home and survived.

One teen, Kevin Bui, is facing a total of 60 counts split between several charges that included first degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

The other 16-year-old, Gavin Seymour, is facing one count of murder after deliberation.

A woman arrested the same day as the three teens is facing unrelated gun and drug charges. According to police she is related to one of the teenage suspects in the arson and murder.