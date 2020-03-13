Court document provides new details about charges in Gannon Stauch case

Gannon Stauch, seen in a photo released by authorities during the search for him, and the mugshot of his stepmother Letecia Stauch, who was arrested in his disappearance. (Photos: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A criminal complaint obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 Thursday night reveals some new details about the charges Letecia Stauch faces in the death of her stepson, Gannon.

Gannon, 11, was last seen Jan. 27, when Stauch reported him as a runaway. An intense search began quickly after his disappearance, focusing first on areas surrounding the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security, just southeast of Colorado Springs. The search later expanded to multiple areas throughout El Paso and Douglas counties.

Stauch was extradited last week from South Carolina, where she was arrested on multiple charges, including murder.

The complaint outlines the four charges Stauch faces: first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence.

For the murder charge, the complaint alleges that on or about Jan. 27, Stauch “unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly caused the death of Gannon Stauch, a child who had not yet attained twelve years of age, and the defendant was in a position of trust with respect to the victim.”

For the child abuse charge, the complaint states Stauch “unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly, or recklessly caused an injury to, or permitted to be unreasonably placed in a situation that posed a threat of injury to, the life or health of a child, namely: Gannon Stauch, and engaged in a continued pattern of conduct that resulted in cruel punishment, or mistreatment, that resulted in the death of the child.”

For the tampering charges, the complaint accuses Stauch of destroying, mutilating, concealing, removing or altering physical evidence.

The complaint also lists several hundred endorsed witnesses.

Earlier this week, FOX31 and Channel 2 joined a large group of Colorado media organizations requesting Stauch’s arrest affidavit be unsealed.