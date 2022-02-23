DENVER (KDVR) — A lawsuit filed by Save Open Space Denver to stop the city’s Community Planning and Development department from working with the public to plan a future for the Park Hill Golf Course was dismissed by a district court judge Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed back in June of 2021, followed by the city’s motion to dismiss.

According to a press release from the city, the district court found the group Save Open Space Denver “lacked standing” to pursue the lawsuit and “had no legally protected interest in the easement issue.”

Now Denver will continue the public process to let residents weigh in on the future of the property. A 2021 survey revealed what the people who live closest to the space want, including a new large park and community gathering place, expanding the tree canopy, more youth recreational sports opportunities, affordable housing and more minority-owned business opportunities, among others.

You can learn more about the next steps in the public planning process on the city website.