SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There was a mass wedding ceremony on the day of love at Loveland Ski Area on Tuesday.

During the 32nd Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony, Loveland Ski Area said 12 couples got married and 63 renewed their vows.

Here is a look at photos from the event:

Mountaintop Matrimony (Loveland Ski Area)

The best dressed couple won a honeymoon getaway to Georgetown at the Rose Street Bed & Breakfast and Coopers on the Creek, Loveland Ski Area said.

In 2022, more than 70 couples got married during the mountaintop ceremony.