JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Many couples were getting married Tuesday or plan to get married one day this week because of what’s known as palindrome dates.

A palindrome date is the same date when written forward or backward, and there are a lot of them this February.

The event planning industry is rebounding after the pandemic forced many weddings to be re-booked.

“So many dates were already booked for 2021. Then we’re trying to put 2020 couples into 2021,” said Kate Charter, a wedding planner with Coordination Co. “Now it’s still an overflow thing for this year. Which it’s nice to see the rebound.”

“We still came back stronger than ever and dates were picking up left and right,” said Connor Pettibone, director of catering sales at Peak Beverage.

Weddings don’t typically happen on Tuesdays. A weekday wedding can be good for your wallet.

“That is more often than not true. So Monday through Thursday is going to be a lesser charge because there’s less demand,” Charter said.

“We definitely see those types of bookings, with venues specifically, because they want to attract that weekday business,” Pettibone said.

On Feb. 22 this year, many couples rushed to the altar so they could have the special anniversary of 2-22-22.

In the City of Denver, 42 marriage applications were processed on 2-22-22, which is about double what they do on average.

The Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder was also booked up.

“We always see a bit of an uptick in dates like this,” said Kara Rowland, the public and government affairs director for the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. “Pretty unusual for Tuesday.”

Last Tuesday, Jeffco said they had about four in-office marriage ceremonies, and on this day, they had 24.

Additionally last Tuesday, 14 marriage licenses were issued, but 28 marriage licenses were issued on 2-22-22. The catch here is that Jefferson County couples have up to 35 days to return their licenses. They can hold on to their license and use it on a later date or they have used it today and will turn it in before the deadline.

“We had someone reach out via our online chat service. A bride was really upset and really wanted to get in so we told her, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you,’” Rowland said.

As for the reason behind the dates?

“There are some cultural influences with that too, auspicious times, as dictated by numerology or zodiac signs in some cultures,” Charter said.

“That’s easy to remember, hard to forget,” Rowland said.

Charter also said a few unlucky days to get married would be March 15, because of the Ides of March, and also Friday the 13th — although she did say she has had more couples get married on Friday the 13th than on Valentine’s Day.