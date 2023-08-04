DENVER (KDVR) — A couple, who said their expensive motorcycles were stolen outside of a Denver Hotel, has recovered them.

Brian and Taren Donnelly were on their way to South Dakota, for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Thursday night, they stopped to stay the night at a hotel near Denver International Airport.

Early Friday morning, they discovered their truck, and the trailer carrying the motorcycles were gone.

Late Friday night, the couple was tipped off that their property had been found near the Aurora-Denver border.

They said the truck, trailer and three motorcycles were located. Only their luggage had been taken.

The Denver Police Department is checking to confirm the good news.

Brian Donnelly estimated each motorcycle is valued between $60,000 to $80,000.