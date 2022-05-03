SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Four full months after the Marshall Fire devastated Boulder County communities, homeowners are finally seeing progress towards rebuilding.

The Town of Superior tweeted that a local couple, Terri and Ed, are the first to receive a rebuilding permit in Original Town Superior.

The FEMA-coordinated clean-up in the Marshall Fire recovery area started Monday, April 18. Fire survivors can choose to use the government-funded service or foot the bill themselves.

The Marshall fire destroyed 1,084 homes with a total estimated $1.02 billion in damages. Based on the estimate of how much homes will cost to rebuild, homeowners collectively may face a $179 million insurance shortfall.