GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KDVR) — Grand Junction Police are looking for a husband and wife duo after the man was suspected of domestic violence-related offenses against his wife as well as kidnapping.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of North 6th Street on Friday evening just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that 33-year-old Justin Leech had been involved in a fight with his 29-year-old wife Ryah Leech. According to the witnesses, Justin allegedly dragged Ryah from the home and forced her into a black Chrysler 300.

Justin then drove off in an unknown direction.

After midnight early Saturday morning, officers located the car near 15th Street and Patterson Road. Once the officers located the car, they attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The driver ultimately lost control of the car and crashed into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police that a man and woman were seen fleeing from the car on foot. Officers set up a perimeter in the area of the crash and sent out an emergency notification to all phone numbers in the area.

According to officers, the Chrysler was recovered, but Justin and Ryah are still missing.

Justin is now suspected of kidnapping as well as other domestic violence-related offenses. Officers want to confirm Ryah’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers of Mesa County. Tipsters can submit a tip online and still remain anonymous. Anyone with information can also call 970-242-6707.