Couple helps deliver pronghorn fawn after mother is fatally struck by vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A pair of good Samaritans helped deliver a pronghorn fawn after its mother was fatally struck by a vehicle in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the then-pregnant doe pronghorn was hit on Sunday.

“A couple witnessed the incident, saw the doe was giving birth and pulled the fawn from the mother,” CPW said.

Wildlife officers were notified of the incident. They relocated the orphaned fawn to a rehabilitation center.

CPW has information about protecting young wildlife on its website.