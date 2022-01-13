Couple facing cancer loses home in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Trish Imperato and Dave Maggio looked at dozens of homes before they found the one in which they hoped to grow old while raising their twins, a boy and a girl.

It sat atop a hill on Panorama Drive, overlooking a beautiful Boulder County valley with an amazing view of the mountains.

“I was hoping (it would) be our forever home,” Maggio said.

Imperato said she enjoyed walking the neighborhood and seeing her son play with the little kid next door. In September, they moved into the home. In December, it was gone.

“What I don’t understand, is where are we all supposed to go?” Imperato said, explaining that many of their neighbors also lost their homes in the devastating Marshall Fire that ravaged homes and neighborhoods miles apart. “I didn’t really think (the fire) was going to make it all the way to where we were living,” she said.

Marshall Fire spares home near fire investigation

Imperato, who was also recently diagnosed with breast cancer, was at home the day the fire broke out. She said she received a reverse 911 call, but she thought the warning pertained to the rental house she and her husband own on Eldorado Springs Drive, nearly 8 miles away.

When she contacted the tenant of that house, Mike Zoltowski, he said he noticed a fire on the property next door. He even captured video and shared it with the Problem Solvers. Imperato worried the rental home and Zoltowski could be in danger, but she wasn’t concerned that her new home, miles away, would be in jeopardy.

When the winds died down and the fire ceased, the rental home was still standing, but the dream home was gone.

Investigators spent several days searching the property next to their rental home, looking to pinpoint the cause and origin of the blaze. So far, they have not released any details about their findings, despite completing the investigation at the property earlier this week.

“It seems like, yes, that the fire might have started over there, but there’s no proof that anything happened — that they did anything to cause it,” Maggio said. He said he had a good experience with his former neighbors. “There’s no accusations being made,” he said.

‘We need some sort of good vibes’

On Thursday, the couple visited the site where their forever home once stood. People from his insurance company took measurements and assessed the damage, while Maggio tried to identify items from his home in the mess.

He could pick out burned metal that once was the inversion table used to help stretch a person’s back. He pointed at what once was his children’s table. Most things were so burned they were unrecognizable. Perfect holiday garland, however, still decked the front house gate.

But the family is left to find a new place to live. Imperato said she is due to start radiation for breast cancer in a few weeks. The couple also said another tenant staying at a different home died by suicide recently.

“It’s kind of one thing after another, so we need some sort of good vibes on the horizon,” Imperato said.

“All this is just beyond control,” Maggio said. “What can you do? You’ve got to get some sleep and wake up and power through the next day.”