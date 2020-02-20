Couple battles Allstate following partial home collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — The backside of a home near Sloan’s Lake collapsed in early February, forcing those inside and their neighbors into temporary housing.

Denver officials fear the entire house could come down. Meanwhile, the homeowner says her insurance company doesn’t want to pay to cover the damages.

Shannon Swanson and her fiancé, Stanley Walters, were inside their home on the 2200 block of Julian Street when they say, without warning, the back wall gave way and collapsed into the backyard.

Swanson has owned the Victorian home since 2013. It was built in the late 1800s.

“Thank God nobody was hurt," Swanson said.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. The couple has been in a hotel since the collapse, and they aren’t the only ones impacted.

The city told neighbor Linda Dieter and her husband it’s not safe to be in their home because what’s left of their neighbor’s home could come crashing down. Dieter was home when bricks gave way.

“We heard a rumble,” she said. “It just kept going. It got louder. It got louder.”

Dieter says her insurance will pay for one more week of temporary housing.

Swanson and Walters say they received some frustrating news from Allstate Insurance on Wednesday.

“They told us they that they have denied the claim,” Walters said. “You’re not in good hands with Allstate.”

City inspectors have issued an order to comply, requiring Swanson to have an engineer sign off on whether the home can be repaired or if it needs to be demolished.

“We know nothing, and it’s really stressful and really frustrating,” Swanson said.

The couple says their fight is just beginning. They have been forced to hire a lawyer to battle the insurance powerhouse. They say a refinancing process last year required a home inspection, and the house passed that inspection.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Swanson and Walters.

Allstate sent the following statement to FOX31 in response to this story:

“Due to our customer’s privacy policy, I am not able to discuss the specifics of this claim. However, what I can tell you is that we have been and continue to be in communication with Ms. Swanson. Our Claims team is committed to conducting a thorough investigation on all claims. Allstate is committed to paying what we owe as outlined in the customer’s policy.”