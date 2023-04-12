FRASER, Colo. (KDVR) — A couple walking on the Fraser River Trail was allegedly attacked by two unrestrained dogs, and now police are looking for the dog’s owners.

The Fraser Winter Police Department said the alleged attack happened on April 8 at around 4:45 p.m. The couple told officers they were walking their two dogs on leashes behind the Wapiti Meadows Townhomes when the attack occurred.

The couple said two unrestrained dogs approached them, so they picked up their own pups. At that time, the large dogs began attacking the couple as they protected their own animals.

According to FWPD, the dogs allegedly caused numerous punctures, lacerations and other bite injuries to the couple’s arms. Both victims went to a local hospital for treatment.

FWPD said investigators do not believe the attacks were caused by coyotes or any other wild animals.

Now, FWPD is looking for the owners of the two dogs.

The off-leashed dogs were described as:

Medium to large in size

Brown and black in color

Had longer straight hair

Neither dog was wearing a collar

If you recognize an animal similar to the one described in the Wapiti Meadows area, you are asked to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at 970-722-7779 or the Grand County dispatch at 970-725-3549.