Couple arrested, charged with shooting dog in Lakewood street

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The man and woman suspected of fatally shooting a dog in Lakewood earlier this month have been arrested and charged, police said.

Sean Andrews, 42, and Desiree Andrews, 40, were arrested Thursday evening at a home in the 2800 block of South Ivan Way in southwest Denver. The couple is from Arvada, police said.

Sean has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Desiree was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of bond conditions.

Both are being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

The couple’s vehicle — a silver Chrysler 300 with expired Colorado temporary plates 1681668 — has not been located. Anyone who sees it is asked to contact Lakewood police at: 303-980-7300.

The dog was shot and killed around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the intersection of West 12th Avenue and Teller Street.

Police described the dog as a female pit bull mix. It did not have tags or a microchip.

Lakewood police released video that appears to show a man holding the dog down while the woman holds a gun.

Press release and photos attached —— On 08/13/20 LPD arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a dog on 08/01/20. These arrests are a direct result of help and tips from the community. Thank you for all the support and tips. pic.twitter.com/MrUWP2jVJK — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 14, 2020