Couple arrested, charged in child’s death in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An El Paso County couple has been arrested and charged in connection to a child’s death.

On Tuesday night, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating Ryan Sabin, 41, and Tara Sabin, 42, both face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The couple turned themselves in Tuesday. The child died on March 11.

Their arrests come after an investigation that lasted several months, according to the press release.

The statement was issued by Jacqueline Kirby, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.

Kirby did not provide details about the case, including the relationship the child had to the couple or the child’s age.

The sheriff’s office worked with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the case.