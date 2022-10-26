Desirae Jones and Kurtis Kumar were arrested on charges of child abuse. (Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A couple in Garfield County was arrested on charges of child abuse after deputies found a 2-year-old child suffering from severe burns and other injuries.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on a welfare call on Oct. 22. The call was in reference to a 2-year-old girl in Silt that was suffering from obvious injuries to her face and body, according to GCSO.

Deputies, along with officers with the Silt Police Department, were able to locate the girl inside a vehicle. The mother of the child, Desirae Jones, and her boyfriend, Kurtis Kumar, were also in the vehicle.

GCSO deputies said they observed severe untreated injuries on the child as well as her sibling. Deputies said the Colorado River Fire Rescue took the injured child to the Grand River Hospital Emergency Room for immediate medical treatment.

According to GCSO, once at the hospital, the child was found to have multiple injuries to her body including burns and other injuries consistent with violent physical assault.

Kumar and Jones were taken into custody on several felony charges related to child abuse. Both are currently being held at the Garfield County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond each.

Kumar and Jones are being charged with the following:

Child abuse- knowingly causing serious bodily injury

First-degree assault

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Garfield County dispatch at 970-625-8095.