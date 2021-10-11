Couple accused of espionage-related charges have Denver area connection

DENVER (KDVR) — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a Navy nuclear engineer accused of soliciting a foreign government to sell sensitive military information. The man’s wife is also in custody relating to the crimes.

The Colorado School of Mines has confirmed Jonathan Toebbe, 42, graduated in 2012 with a Masters in Nuclear Engineering. Since then, he was able to obtain top-secret security clearance. He remained in federal custody Monday.

In court documents, prosecutors allege that Jonathan, a Navy nuclear engineer, contacted an unspecified foreign country as he tried to sell design information for U.S. nuclear submarines. It appears that country tipped off the FBI— allowing undercover agents to set up a sting operation. Prosecutors describe spy-like and espionage activity that was ongoing for almost a year.

Jonathan and wife, Diana Toebbe, were arrested over the weekend in West Virginia. Diana is accused of appearing to act as a lookout as her husband passed classified information –once, allegedly hiding an SD card with restricted data in a sealed Band-Aid wrapper. He also stands accused of concealing data in a chewing gum package, court records show.



Public records show the Toebbes lived in what is today Denver’s Central Park neighborhood in 2005 and 2006. Records also show they lived in a Lakewood apartment complex as late as 2011. Current residents at both locations said they do not know the couple.

Kent Denver School said Jonathan taught at the private school in Englewood between 2005 and 2008 and Diana taught there from 2005 to 2012.