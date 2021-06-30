DENVER (STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#30. Sedgwick County

– Average commute time: 21.5 minutes

— #2,035 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.7% shorter than state average

— 22.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.5%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (8.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (12.8%)

#29. Pueblo County

– Average commute time: 22.2 minutes

— #1,900 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.0% shorter than state average

— 19.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (11%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.8%)

#28. Eagle County

– Average commute time: 22.8 minutes

— #1,758 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.6% shorter than state average

— 17.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.5%), carpooled (5.6%), walked (3%), public transportation (3.3%), worked from home (10.3%)

#27. Costilla County

– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes

— #1,733 longest among all counties nationwide

— 11.2% shorter than state average

— 17.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.3%), carpooled (25.1%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.7%)

#26. Conejos County

– Average commute time: 23.1 minutes

— #1,691 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.5% shorter than state average

— 16.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.4%), carpooled (19.6%), walked (3.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.3%)

#25. Boulder County

– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes

— #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.3% shorter than state average

— 15.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65%), carpooled (7.2%), walked (5%), public transportation (4.9%), worked from home (12.8%)

#24. Fremont County

– Average commute time: 23.4 minutes

— #1,624 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.3% shorter than state average

— 15.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (6.5%)

#23. Larimer County

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— #1,604 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.9% shorter than state average

— 14.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.9%), carpooled (8%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (8.6%)

#22. El Paso County

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— #1,553 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.1% shorter than state average

— 14.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 5.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.9%)

#21. Grand County

– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes

— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.0% shorter than state average

— 11.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.7%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (6.6%), public transportation (2.1%), worked from home (15.7%)

#20. Washington County

– Average commute time: 24.6 minutes

— #1,335 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.7% shorter than state average

— 10.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.8%), carpooled (12.6%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (12.9%)

#19. Moffat County

– Average commute time: 25.6 minutes

— #1,126 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.8% shorter than state average

— 7.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 32.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.6%), carpooled (18.3%), walked (3.9%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (4.4%)

#18. Denver County

– Average commute time: 25.9 minutes

— #1,062 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% longer than state average

— 6.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (69.1%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (6.5%), worked from home (8.5%)

#17. Weld County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes

— #763 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.4% longer than state average

— 0.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.4%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.2%)

#16. Douglas County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes

— #741 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.8% longer than state average

— 0.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.7%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (12.4%)

#15. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes

— #699 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.5% longer than state average

— 1.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.6%), carpooled (7%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (3.4%), worked from home (9.1%)

#14. Broomfield County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.9% longer than state average

— 1.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 67.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.2%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (4.5%), worked from home (10.6%)

#13. Arapahoe County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes

— #685 longest among all counties nationwide

— 8.9% longer than state average

— 1.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (4.1%), worked from home (7.4%)

#12. Ouray County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes

— #642 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.1% longer than state average

— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 6.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 23.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (65.5%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (7.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (17%)

#11. Delta County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— #615 longest among all counties nationwide

— 10.9% longer than state average

— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.5%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (10.6%)

#10. Jackson County

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes

— #536 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.2% longer than state average

— 5.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.4%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (13.7%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (13.7%)

#9. Clear Creek County

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— #492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.3% longer than state average

— 6.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 53.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.9%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (12.9%)

#8. Adams County

– Average commute time: 29.8 minutes

— #464 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.5% longer than state average

— 8.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (3.6%), worked from home (5.4%)

#7. Custer County

– Average commute time: 31.3 minutes

— #316 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.3% longer than state average

— 13.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 6.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.3%), carpooled (3.5%), walked (4.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (17.2%)

#6. Lake County

– Average commute time: 31.7 minutes

— #282 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.9% longer than state average

— 14.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 48.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.1%), carpooled (14.9%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (6.7%)

#5. Garfield County

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes

— #240 longest among all counties nationwide

— 25.2% longer than state average

— 17.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.1%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (4.1%), worked from home (7.5%)

#4. Teller County

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

— #202 longest among all counties nationwide

— 27.5% longer than state average

— 19.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (9.3%)

#3. Gilpin County

– Average commute time: 37.6 minutes

— #50 longest among all counties nationwide

— 45.7% longer than state average

— 36.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 50.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (8.3%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (14%)

#2. Park County

– Average commute time: 38 minutes

— #45 longest among all counties nationwide

— 47.3% longer than state average

— 37.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.9%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (10.5%)

#1. Elbert County

– Average commute time: 39.3 minutes

— #29 longest among all counties nationwide

— 52.3% longer than state average

— 42.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 64.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9.6%)

