DENVER (Stacker) — In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year. Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

Keep reading to discover which counties in your state have the most born-and-bred residents.

#30. Elbert County

– Population: 25,717

– Born in Colorado: 11,851 (46.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,971 (50.4% of population)

— Midwest (17.4%), Northeast (6.4%), South (9.0%), West (17.6%)

– Born in another country: 702 (2.7% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (1.0%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#29. Montrose County

– Population: 41,686

– Born in Colorado: 20,095 (48.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,111 (43.4% of population)

— Midwest (13.2%), Northeast (2.9%), South (10.1%), West (17.0%)

– Born in another country: 3,228 (7.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (6.2%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#28. Mesa County

– Population: 151,218

– Born in Colorado: 74,184 (49.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 69,622 (46.0% of population)

— Midwest (12.9%), Northeast (4.4%), South (8.6%), West (20.1%)

– Born in another country: 6,252 (4.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (2.6%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#27. Baca County

– Population: 3,561

– Born in Colorado: 1,840 (51.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,594 (44.8% of population)

— Midwest (21.1%), Northeast (2.3%), South (14.5%), West (6.8%)

– Born in another country: 115 (3.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.1%)

#26. Adams County

– Population: 504,108

– Born in Colorado: 261,804 (51.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 159,390 (31.6% of population)

— Midwest (10.9%), Northeast (3.5%), South (6.8%), West (10.3%)

– Born in another country: 77,166 (15.3% of population)

— Africa (0.6%), Asia (2.7%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (11.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#25. Moffat County

– Population: 13,127

– Born in Colorado: 6,834 (52.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,358 (40.8% of population)

— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (3.3%), South (7.4%), West (19.1%)

– Born in another country: 907 (6.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.9%), Latin America (5.6%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#24. Delta County

– Population: 30,565

– Born in Colorado: 16,122 (52.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 12,637 (41.3% of population)

— Midwest (13.2%), Northeast (4.5%), South (7.1%), West (16.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,416 (4.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (2.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#23. Weld County

– Population: 305,345

– Born in Colorado: 162,378 (53.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 113,597 (37.2% of population)

— Midwest (13.7%), Northeast (3.7%), South (7.8%), West (11.8%)

– Born in another country: 26,662 (8.7% of population)

— Africa (0.5%), Asia (0.9%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (6.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.1%)

#22. Rio Blanco County

– Population: 6,384

– Born in Colorado: 3,400 (53.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,756 (43.2% of population)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (3.0%), South (9.2%), West (20.7%)

– Born in another country: 189 (3.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (2.2%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#21. Las Animas County

– Population: 14,266

– Born in Colorado: 7,718 (54.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,640 (39.5% of population)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (2.7%), South (9.4%), West (16.7%)

– Born in another country: 763 (5.3% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (3.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.1%)

#20. Morgan County

– Population: 28,517

– Born in Colorado: 15,681 (55.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,182 (28.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.2%), Northeast (2.1%), South (6.1%), West (10.0%)

– Born in another country: 4,426 (15.5% of population)

— Africa (2.3%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (12.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.1%)

#19. Huerfano County

– Population: 6,679

– Born in Colorado: 3,713 (55.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,799 (41.9% of population)

— Midwest (13.6%), Northeast (3.8%), South (11.9%), West (12.6%)

– Born in another country: 155 (2.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (1.6%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#18. Phillips County

– Population: 4,290

– Born in Colorado: 2,465 (57.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,217 (28.4% of population)

— Midwest (14.0%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.6%), West (5.2%)

– Born in another country: 603 (14.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (13.5%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#17. Costilla County

– Population: 3,745

– Born in Colorado: 2,153 (57.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,221 (32.6% of population)

— Midwest (10.3%), Northeast (3.8%), South (6.6%), West (11.9%)

– Born in another country: 345 (9.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (1.3%), Latin America (7.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.1%)

#16. Sedgwick County

– Population: 2,322

– Born in Colorado: 1,345 (57.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 906 (39.0% of population)

— Midwest (25.2%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.2%), West (5.8%)

– Born in another country: 68 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#15. Logan County

– Population: 22,380

– Born in Colorado: 13,288 (59.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 8,011 (35.8% of population)

— Midwest (15.7%), Northeast (2.8%), South (6.6%), West (10.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,004 (4.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (3.4%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#14. Bent County

– Population: 5,787

– Born in Colorado: 3,455 (59.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,035 (35.2% of population)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (1.9%), South (11.3%), West (12.0%)

– Born in another country: 268 (4.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (3.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.2%)

#13. Lincoln County

– Population: 5,585

– Born in Colorado: 3,337 (59.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,985 (35.5% of population)

— Midwest (13.9%), Northeast (3.0%), South (7.4%), West (11.0%)

– Born in another country: 244 (4.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (3.2%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#12. Kit Carson County

– Population: 7,447

– Born in Colorado: 4,486 (60.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,390 (32.1% of population)

— Midwest (17.4%), Northeast (1.9%), South (6.5%), West (6.3%)

– Born in another country: 557 (7.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (6.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#11. Alamosa County

– Population: 16,107

– Born in Colorado: 9,706 (60.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,802 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (2.5%), South (7.1%), West (13.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,464 (9.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (7.8%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#10. Prowers County

– Population: 12,022

– Born in Colorado: 7,286 (60.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,408 (28.3% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (1.1%), South (9.4%), West (6.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,234 (10.3% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (9.0%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)

#9. Rio Grande County

– Population: 11,305

– Born in Colorado: 6,879 (60.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,809 (33.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.3%), South (11.0%), West (11.6%)

– Born in another country: 468 (4.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (3.7%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

#8. Crowley County

– Population: 5,754

– Born in Colorado: 3,518 (61.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,019 (35.1% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (4.3%), South (8.6%), West (12.9%)

– Born in another country: 198 (3.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.0%), Latin America (2.1%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.7%)

#7. Yuma County

– Population: 10,003

– Born in Colorado: 6,132 (61.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,640 (26.4% of population)

— Midwest (11.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.1%), West (8.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,206 (12.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (11.6%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#6. Kiowa County

– Population: 1,489

– Born in Colorado: 916 (61.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 559 (37.5% of population)

— Midwest (22.4%), Northeast (2.7%), South (5.4%), West (7.1%)

– Born in another country: 9 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#5. Pueblo County

– Population: 165,982

– Born in Colorado: 107,664 (64.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 51,978 (31.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (2.8%), South (7.3%), West (11.3%)

– Born in another country: 4,909 (3.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#4. Otero County

– Population: 18,282

– Born in Colorado: 11,954 (65.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,312 (29.1% of population)

— Midwest (9.4%), Northeast (1.6%), South (7.3%), West (10.6%)

– Born in another country: 917 (5.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (4.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#3. Washington County

– Population: 4,868

– Born in Colorado: 3,196 (65.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,508 (31.0% of population)

— Midwest (11.7%), Northeast (1.7%), South (6.5%), West (11.1%)

– Born in another country: 134 (2.8% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

#2. Cheyenne County

– Population: 2,026

– Born in Colorado: 1,409 (69.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 426 (21.0% of population)

— Midwest (11.2%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.8%), West (4.1%)

– Born in another country: 183 (9.0% of population)

— Africa (2.0%), Asia (2.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (4.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

#1. Conejos County

– Population: 8,128

– Born in Colorado: 6,356 (78.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,584 (19.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (2.3%), South (3.7%), West (9.2%)

– Born in another country: 143 (1.8% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.