DENVER (Stacker) — The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low-interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Colorado. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth-quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Colorado has the lowest home prices.

#30. Montrose County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $877 (7.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $947

– Median home value in 2020: $236,800

– Ranked #2,621 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#29. Montezuma County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $871 (5.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $926

– Median home value in 2020: $235,100

– Ranked #2,610 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#28. Morgan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $786 (3.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $818

– Median home value in 2020: $212,300

– Ranked #2,476 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#27. Pueblo County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $771 (0.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $775

– Median home value in 2020: $208,200

– Ranked #2,449 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#26. Rio Blanco County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $770 (14.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $903

– Median home value in 2020: $208,000

– Ranked #2,446 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#25. Jackson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $769 (11.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $869

– Median home value in 2020: $207,600

– Ranked #2,443 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#24. Yuma County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $749 (1.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $763

– Median home value in 2020: $202,400

– Ranked #2,402 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#23. Moffat County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $712 (6.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $759

– Median home value in 2020: $192,400

– Ranked #2,329 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#22. Fremont County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $680 (6.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $726

– Median home value in 2020: $183,600

– Ranked #2,250 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#21. Rio Grande County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $672 (6.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $717

– Median home value in 2020: $181,500

– Ranked #2,226 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#20. Huerfano County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $631 (9.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $699

– Median home value in 2020: $170,500

– Ranked #2,066 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#19. Phillips County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $619 (10.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $691

– Median home value in 2020: $167,300

– Ranked #2,027 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#18. Logan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $617 (10.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $687

– Median home value in 2020: $166,600

– Ranked #2,014 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#17. Alamosa County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $615 (12.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $700

– Median home value in 2020: $166,200

– Ranked #2,010 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#16. Saguache County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $597 (10.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $665

– Median home value in 2020: $161,100

– Ranked #1,923 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#15. Washington County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $591 (4.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $617

– Median home value in 2020: $159,700

– Ranked #1,910 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#14. Las Animas County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $590 (9.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $654

– Median home value in 2020: $159,400

– Ranked #1,907 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#13. Lincoln County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $575 (4.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $603

– Median home value in 2020: $155,200

– Ranked #1,852 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#12. Kit Carson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $478 (23.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $626

– Median home value in 2020: $129,200

– Ranked #1,413 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#11. Conejos County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $471 (9.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $523

– Median home value in 2020: $127,200

– Ranked #1,377 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#10. Dolores County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $456 (11.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $515

– Median home value in 2020: $123,000

– Ranked #1,288 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#9. Costilla County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $442 (12.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $503

– Median home value in 2020: $119,200

– Ranked #1,171 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#8. Cheyenne County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $422 (8.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $462

– Median home value in 2020: $114,000

– Ranked #1,059 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#7. Prowers County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $415 (0.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418

– Median home value in 2020: $112,000

– Ranked #1,015 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#6. Sedgwick County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $379 (2.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $388

– Median home value in 2020: $102,500

– Ranked #764 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#5. Otero County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $371 (9.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $409

– Median home value in 2020: $100,100

– Ranked #707 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#4. Kiowa County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $338 (5.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $356

– Median home value in 2020: $91,300

– Ranked #490 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#3. Baca County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $326 (10.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $365

– Median home value in 2020: $88,100

– Ranked #400 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#2. Bent County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $316 (11.7% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $358

– Median home value in 2020: $85,500

– Ranked #334 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

#1. Crowley County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $310 (2.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $319

– Median home value in 2020: $83,800

– Ranked #297 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

This story originally appeared on and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.