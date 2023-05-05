DENVER (Stacker) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Colorado using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Clear Creek County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 9,427

#29. Park County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 17,384

#28. Teller County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 24,607

#27. El Paso County

– Overall Grade: A-

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 722,736

#26. Lake County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 7,417

#25. Weld County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 322,424

#24. Delta County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 31,133

#23. Grand County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 15,629

#22. Mesa County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 154,685

#21. Montrose County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C-

– Population: 42,328

#20. Montezuma County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 25,916

#19. Alamosa County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 16,377

#18. Pueblo County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 167,453

#17. Morgan County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 28,868

#16. Fremont County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 49,007

#15. Rio Grande County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 11,476

#14. Yuma County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C

– Population: 9,944

#13. Saguache County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 6,369

#12. Rio Blanco County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 6,495

#11. Las Animas County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 14,531

#10. Huerfano County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 6,787

#9. Moffat County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 13,240

#8. Logan County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 21,765

#7. Lincoln County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: C+

– Population: 5,630

#6. Bent County

– Overall Grade: D+

– Public School Grade: D-

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 5,861

#5. Prowers County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 11,966

#4. Kit Carson County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 7,071

#3. Conejos County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 7,579

#2. Crowley County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 6,018

#1. Otero County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: B-

– Population: 18,665