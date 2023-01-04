Multiracial group of happy senior people taking selfie with cell phone in nursing home.

DENVER (Stacker) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and well-being of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#25. Weld County

– Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #20

— Quality of life rank: #20

#25. Jefferson County

– Average life expectancy: 80.3 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #6

#22. Montrose County

– Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #35

#22. Garfield County

– Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #18

#22. Arapahoe County

– Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #15

#21. Teller County

– Average life expectancy: 81.5 years (1.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #38

#20. Larimer County

– Average life expectancy: 81.7 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #12

#19. Broomfield

– Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #2

#18. Chaffee County

– Average life expectancy: 81.9 years (1.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #16

#17. La Plata County

– Average life expectancy: 82 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #11

#16. Elbert County

– Average life expectancy: 82.4 years (2.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Length of life rank: #11

— Quality of life rank: #10

#15. Gilpin County

– Average life expectancy: 82.5 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #22

#13. Archuleta County

– Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #14

#13. Boulder County

– Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

— Length of life rank: #7

— Quality of life rank: #5

#12. Douglas County

– Average life expectancy: 83.4 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #1

— Length of life rank: #3

— Quality of life rank: #1

#11. Clear Creek County

– Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (3.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #13

#10. Gunnison County

– Average life expectancy: 83.9 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #19

#9. Routt County

– Average life expectancy: 84.1 years (4.1 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Length of life rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #9

#8. Park County

– Average life expectancy: 85.6 years (5.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #25

#7. Ouray County

– Average life expectancy: 85.7 years (5.7 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #8

#6. Lake County

– Average life expectancy: 86.5 years (6.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #50

#5. Grand County

– Average life expectancy: 86.6 years (6.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #34

#4. Eagle County

– Average life expectancy: 91.4 years (11.4 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #3

— Length of life rank: #2

— Quality of life rank: #7

#3. Pitkin County

– Average life expectancy: 92.5 years (12.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #2

— Length of life rank: #1

— Quality of life rank: #4

#2. Summit County

– Average life expectancy: 93.5 years (13.5 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #8

— Length of life rank: #4

— Quality of life rank: #23

#1. San Miguel County

– Average life expectancy: 93.6 years (13.6 more than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #3



