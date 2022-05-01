DENVER (Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Garfield County

– Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,470

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

#49. San Miguel County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 150

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#48. Larimer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,000

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

#47. Weld County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 8,470

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%

#46. La Plata County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,130

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#45. Cheyenne County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 70

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#44. Arapahoe County

– Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 16,590

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%

#43. Ouray County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 80

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#42. Kit Carson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 200

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#41. Adams County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 15,780

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#40. Lake County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 170

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#39. Morgan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 880

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#38. Teller County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 540

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

#37. Denver County

– Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 17,860

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#36. Jackson County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 20

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

#35. Archuleta County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 310

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#34. Park County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 370

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

#33. Chaffee County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 400

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#32. Yuma County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 360

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#31. Rio Blanco County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 210

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#30. Logan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 630

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#29. Washington County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 150

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

#28. El Paso County

– Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 23,410

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#27. Kiowa County

– Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 60

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

#26. Prowers County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%

— Number of food insecure children: 460

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#25. Moffat County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 530

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

#24. Lincoln County

– Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 180

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

#23. Hinsdale County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 20

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

#22. Mineral County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 20

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

#21. Montrose County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,520

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#20. Mesa County

– Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 5,540

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#19. San Juan County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 10

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%

#18. Dolores County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 70

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

#17. Rio Grande County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 470

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#16. Alamosa County

– Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%

— Number of food insecure children: 700

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

#15. Saguache County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 260

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

#14. Las Animas County

– Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%

— Number of food insecure children: 470

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

#13. Baca County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 140

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%

#12. Custer County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 140

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#11. Montezuma County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,100

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#10. Pueblo County

– Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 7,360

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%

#9. Sedgwick County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%

— Number of food insecure children: 120

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#8. Fremont County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,520

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

#7. Delta County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%

— Number of food insecure children: 1,240

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#6. Conejos County

– Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 450

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#5. Huerfano County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%

— Number of food insecure children: 230

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#4. Otero County

– Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%

— Number of food insecure children: 950

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#3. Crowley County

– Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 180

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

#2. Costilla County

– Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%

— Number of food insecure children: 180

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%

#1. Bent County

– Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%

— Number of food insecure children: 230

– Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%

– Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%

– Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%



