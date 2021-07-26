Counties in Colorado where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Colorado

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#50. Yuma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.3%

– Total occupied households: 4,028

– Median household income: $52,022

– Median monthly housing cost: $736

Credit: Aualliso//Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kiowa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%

– Total occupied households: 638

– Median household income: $41,731

– Median monthly housing cost: $592

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#48. Costilla County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%

– Total occupied households: 1,746

– Median household income: $30,965

– Median monthly housing cost: $447

Credit: RandieCraft//Wikimedia Commons

#47. Moffat County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.1%

– Total occupied households: 5,366

– Median household income: $57,229

– Median monthly housing cost: $828

Credit: Acutemi//Wikimedia Commons

#46. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.6%

– Total occupied households: 8,393

– Median household income: $53,318

– Median monthly housing cost: $776

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Colorado

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#45. Huerfano County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%

– Total occupied households: 3,225

– Median household income: $38,137

– Median monthly housing cost: $561

Credit: Dsdugan//Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clear Creek County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 4,395

– Median household income: $67,060

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,031

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#43. Grand County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.5%

– Total occupied households: 5,884

– Median household income: $71,198

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,110

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#42. Montezuma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.5%

– Total occupied households: 10,655

– Median household income: $49,470

– Median monthly housing cost: $783

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#41. Crowley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%

– Total occupied households: 1,301

– Median household income: $42,135

– Median monthly housing cost: $675

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Colorado

Credit: Ken Lund//Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ouray County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.0%

– Total occupied households: 2,163

– Median household income: $66,417

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,076

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#39. Morgan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%

– Total occupied households: 10,928

– Median household income: $53,682

– Median monthly housing cost: $870

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#38. Chaffee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 8,231

– Median household income: $55,771

– Median monthly housing cost: $906

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Douglas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%

– Total occupied households: 120,709

– Median household income: $119,730

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,957

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Otero County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%

– Total occupied households: 7,722

– Median household income: $38,169

– Median monthly housing cost: $625

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Colorado

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#35. Montrose County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.8%

– Total occupied households: 17,140

– Median household income: $50,489

– Median monthly housing cost: $834

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#34. Rio Grande County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%

– Total occupied households: 4,823

– Median household income: $39,123

– Median monthly housing cost: $647

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#33. Saguache County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.7%

– Total occupied households: 2,860

– Median household income: $38,571

– Median monthly housing cost: $644

Credit: GSpics//Wikimedia Commons

#32. Garfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.3%

– Total occupied households: 21,498

– Median household income: $75,937

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,271

Credit: Aualliso//Wikimedia Commons

#31. Prowers County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%

– Total occupied households: 4,888

– Median household income: $41,929

– Median monthly housing cost: $703

You may also like: States sending the most people to Colorado

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#30. Fremont County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%

– Total occupied households: 17,136

– Median household income: $49,409

– Median monthly housing cost: $831

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#29. Gilpin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%

– Total occupied households: 2,802

– Median household income: $76,429

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,305

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#28. Las Animas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,670

– Median household income: $41,817

– Median monthly housing cost: $719

Credit: Originalgum//Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delta County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%

– Total occupied households: 11,883

– Median household income: $45,269

– Median monthly housing cost: $781

Credit: Canva

#26. Broomfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%

– Total occupied households: 27,470

– Median household income: $96,416

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,666

You may also like: Best places to retire in Colorado

Credit: Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

#25. Park County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%

– Total occupied households: 6,931

– Median household income: $73,622

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,281

Credit: Peter Romero//Wikimedia Commons

#24. Weld County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.7%

– Total occupied households: 104,671

– Median household income: $74,150

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,292

Credit: JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD//Wikimedia Commons

#23. San Juan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%

– Total occupied households: 289

– Median household income: $54,625

– Median monthly housing cost: $952

Credit: Canva

#22. La Plata County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 21,794

– Median household income: $68,685

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,203

Credit: Canva

#21. Routt County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.3%

– Total occupied households: 9,603

– Median household income: $77,443

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,371

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Colorado, according to Tripadvisor

Credit: Yassie//Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 232,284

– Median household income: $82,986

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,474

Credit: David Shankbone//Wikimedia Commons

#19. Teller County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%

– Total occupied households: 10,248

– Median household income: $66,592

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,192

Credit: Eleaf//Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mesa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.2%

– Total occupied households: 61,742

– Median household income: $55,379

– Median monthly housing cost: $996

Credit: Canva

#17. Pitkin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.3%

– Total occupied households: 7,467

– Median household income: $78,935

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,438

Credit: Milan Suvajac//Wikimedia Commons

#16. Archuleta County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.5%

– Total occupied households: 5,858

– Median household income: $52,221

– Median monthly housing cost: $954

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Colorado

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#15. Elbert County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.7%

– Total occupied households: 9,280

– Median household income: $99,199

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,821

Credit: The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company//Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gunnison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%

– Total occupied households: 6,616

– Median household income: $56,577

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,044

Credit: Canva

#13. Summit County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%

– Total occupied households: 10,641

– Median household income: $79,277

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,468

Credit: The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company//Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Paso County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.5%

– Total occupied households: 257,507

– Median household income: $68,779

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,275

Credit: Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#11. Boulder County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.9%

– Total occupied households: 127,415

– Median household income: $83,019

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,552

You may also like: Recipes from Colorado

Credit: John Wark//Wikicommons

#10. Pueblo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%

– Total occupied households: 64,314

– Median household income: $46,783

– Median monthly housing cost: $876

Credit: Citycommunications//Wikicommons

#9. Larimer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%

– Total occupied households: 137,021

– Median household income: $71,881

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,347

Credit: Mountain Mike Johans//Wikimedia Commons

#8. Arapahoe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%

– Total occupied households: 240,304

– Median household income: $77,469

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,465

Credit: JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD//Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Miguel County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.2%

– Total occupied households: 3,552

– Median household income: $67,038

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,294

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Alamosa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,162

– Median household income: $37,515

– Median monthly housing cost: $728

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Colorado

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bent County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.2%

– Total occupied households: 1,767

– Median household income: $30,900

– Median monthly housing cost: $601

Credit: Daniel Schwen//Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 32.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%

– Total occupied households: 3,392

– Median household income: $50,565

– Median monthly housing cost: $996

Credit: Bdearthco//Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 38.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.8%

– Total occupied households: 166,450

– Median household income: $71,202

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,411

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#2. Eagle County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.6%

– Total occupied households: 18,171

– Median household income: $84,790

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,693

Credit: f11photo//Shutterstock

#1. Denver County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.6%

– Total occupied households: 301,501

– Median household income: $68,592

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,387

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Colorado