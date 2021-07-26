Counties in Colorado where people spend most of their paycheck on housing

Denver County (Credit:f11photo // Shutterstock)

It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#50. Yuma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 51.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,028
– Median household income: $52,022
– Median monthly housing cost: $736

Credit: Aualliso//Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kiowa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 53.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.6%
– Total occupied households: 638
– Median household income: $41,731
– Median monthly housing cost: $592

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#48. Costilla County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.3%
– Total occupied households: 1,746
– Median household income: $30,965
– Median monthly housing cost: $447

Credit: RandieCraft//Wikimedia Commons

#47. Moffat County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.1%
– Total occupied households: 5,366
– Median household income: $57,229
– Median monthly housing cost: $828

Credit: Acutemi//Wikimedia Commons

#46. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.6%
– Total occupied households: 8,393
– Median household income: $53,318
– Median monthly housing cost: $776

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#45. Huerfano County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%
– Total occupied households: 3,225
– Median household income: $38,137
– Median monthly housing cost: $561

Credit: Dsdugan//Wikimedia Commons

#44. Clear Creek County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 4,395
– Median household income: $67,060
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,031

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#43. Grand County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 18.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,884
– Median household income: $71,198
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,110

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#42. Montezuma County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.5%
– Total occupied households: 10,655
– Median household income: $49,470
– Median monthly housing cost: $783

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#41. Crowley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 23.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,301
– Median household income: $42,135
– Median monthly housing cost: $675

Credit: Ken Lund//Wikimedia Commons

#40. Ouray County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.0%
– Total occupied households: 2,163
– Median household income: $66,417
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,076

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#39. Morgan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.8%
– Total occupied households: 10,928
– Median household income: $53,682
– Median monthly housing cost: $870

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#38. Chaffee County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 8,231
– Median household income: $55,771
– Median monthly housing cost: $906

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Douglas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.3%
– Total occupied households: 120,709
– Median household income: $119,730
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,957

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Otero County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.3%
– Total occupied households: 7,722
– Median household income: $38,169
– Median monthly housing cost: $625

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#35. Montrose County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.8%
– Total occupied households: 17,140
– Median household income: $50,489
– Median monthly housing cost: $834

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#34. Rio Grande County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 19.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.5%
– Total occupied households: 4,823
– Median household income: $39,123
– Median monthly housing cost: $647

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#33. Saguache County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,860
– Median household income: $38,571
– Median monthly housing cost: $644

Credit: GSpics//Wikimedia Commons

#32. Garfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.3%
– Total occupied households: 21,498
– Median household income: $75,937
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,271

Credit: Aualliso//Wikimedia Commons

#31. Prowers County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.8%
– Total occupied households: 4,888
– Median household income: $41,929
– Median monthly housing cost: $703

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#30. Fremont County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 26.6%
– Total occupied households: 17,136
– Median household income: $49,409
– Median monthly housing cost: $831

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#29. Gilpin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%
– Total occupied households: 2,802
– Median household income: $76,429
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,305

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#28. Las Animas County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,670
– Median household income: $41,817
– Median monthly housing cost: $719

Credit: Originalgum//Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delta County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.5%
– Total occupied households: 11,883
– Median household income: $45,269
– Median monthly housing cost: $781

Credit: Canva

#26. Broomfield County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.1%
– Total occupied households: 27,470
– Median household income: $96,416
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,666

Credit: Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

#25. Park County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 50.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.0%
– Total occupied households: 6,931
– Median household income: $73,622
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,281

Credit: Peter Romero//Wikimedia Commons

#24. Weld County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 28.7%
– Total occupied households: 104,671
– Median household income: $74,150
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,292

Credit: JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD//Wikimedia Commons

#23. San Juan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 48.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.6%
– Total occupied households: 289
– Median household income: $54,625
– Median monthly housing cost: $952

Credit: Canva

#22. La Plata County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 21,794
– Median household income: $68,685
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,203

Credit: Canva

#21. Routt County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.3%
– Total occupied households: 9,603
– Median household income: $77,443
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,371

Credit: Yassie//Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jefferson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 232,284
– Median household income: $82,986
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,474

Credit: David Shankbone//Wikimedia Commons

#19. Teller County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 47.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 29.0%
– Total occupied households: 10,248
– Median household income: $66,592
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,192

Credit: Eleaf//Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mesa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.2%
– Total occupied households: 61,742
– Median household income: $55,379
– Median monthly housing cost: $996

Credit: Canva

#17. Pitkin County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 35.3%
– Total occupied households: 7,467
– Median household income: $78,935
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,438

Credit: Milan Suvajac//Wikimedia Commons

#16. Archuleta County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 21.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.5%
– Total occupied households: 5,858
– Median household income: $52,221
– Median monthly housing cost: $954

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#15. Elbert County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 27.7%
– Total occupied households: 9,280
– Median household income: $99,199
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,821

Credit: The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company//Wikimedia Commons

#14. Gunnison County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.9%
– Total occupied households: 6,616
– Median household income: $56,577
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,044

Credit: Canva

#13. Summit County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.7%
– Total occupied households: 10,641
– Median household income: $79,277
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,468

Credit: The Greater Southwestern Exploration Company//Wikimedia Commons

#12. El Paso County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 42.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.5%
– Total occupied households: 257,507
– Median household income: $68,779
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,275

Credit: Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#11. Boulder County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.9%
– Total occupied households: 127,415
– Median household income: $83,019
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,552

Credit: John Wark//Wikicommons

#10. Pueblo County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%
– Total occupied households: 64,314
– Median household income: $46,783
– Median monthly housing cost: $876

Credit: Citycommunications//Wikicommons

#9. Larimer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 43.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 32.4%
– Total occupied households: 137,021
– Median household income: $71,881
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,347

Credit: Mountain Mike Johans//Wikimedia Commons

#8. Arapahoe County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 22.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 41.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 33.1%
– Total occupied households: 240,304
– Median household income: $77,469
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,465

Credit: JERREYE AND ROYKLOTZ MD//Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Miguel County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 40.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 37.2%
– Total occupied households: 3,552
– Median household income: $67,038
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,294

Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Alamosa County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 45.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,162
– Median household income: $37,515
– Median monthly housing cost: $728

Credit: Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bent County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 46.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,767
– Median household income: $30,900
– Median monthly housing cost: $601

Credit: Daniel Schwen//Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lake County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 32.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 31.0%
– Total occupied households: 3,392
– Median household income: $50,565
– Median monthly housing cost: $996

Credit: Bdearthco//Wikimedia Commons

#3. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 23.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 38.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.8%
– Total occupied households: 166,450
– Median household income: $71,202
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,411

Credit: Jeffrey Beall//Wikimedia Common

#2. Eagle County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 37.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 38.6%
– Total occupied households: 18,171
– Median household income: $84,790
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,693

Credit: f11photo//Shutterstock

#1. Denver County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 24.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 39.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 34.6%
– Total occupied households: 301,501
– Median household income: $68,592
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,387

