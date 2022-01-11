Council approves final phase of DIA Great Hall project

A rendering provided by Denver International Airport on Jan. 11, 2022, shows a rendering of the completed “Great Hall” project from a south-to-north view. (Credit: Denver International Airport)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council approved the plan for the final phase of the Great Hall buildout at Denver International Airport, sending the project into its final years of construction.

The council gave the nod to the project at its Monday night meeting, and now design work is expected to begin. According to the airport, the Great Hall “Complete Phase” will cost $1.3 billion in airport revenues and will include:

An additional new security checkpoint, increasing screening capacity by more than 60%

New airline check-in areas

Restroom renovations and replaced flooring, lighting, heating, cooling, fire protection systems and elevators/escalators

New spaces to meet and greet travelers for both domestic and international arrivals

A new Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for under-represented and young people pursuing careers in aviation

Construction is expected to start late this year, with full completion expected between spring 2027 and summer 2028. Phase 1 finished in October, and Phase 2 is expected to be finished in mid-2024.