DENVER (KDVR) — City council voted unanimously to support a proposed homeless shelter in southeast Denver.

That shelter, which would serve families, will be located at what is currently an Embassy Suites hotel at 7525 E. Hampden Ave.

The city entered an agreement to purchase the hotel early next year for $21 million. They plan to bring families in at the end of this month and rent the property for $825,000 a month until an official sale agreement next year.

Some 49 people signed up to speak at public comment ahead of the vote. Many in favor said they feel the need to help children experiencing homelessness in the community.

Denver has identified a hotel at 7525 E. Hampden Ave. as the next shelter for those experiencing homelessness. (KDVR)

Those expressing concerns over safety and business impacts also expressed upset over a lack of notice and information provided to the people who live in District 4, where the shelter will be.

“This is being shoved down our throats. I deeply resent it,” one resident said.

“We as the community had no time to have a say in what happened,” another resident said. “No transparency in how we feel in this community.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the shelter will initially allow 60 families and 90 children under the age of 5 to move into temporary housing. Eventually, the shelter will be able to hold up to 200 families.

A representative from the city told one council member he is willing to put in writing that the location will only serve as a family shelter.