DENVER (KDVR) — The Regional Air Quality Council will vote on Friday on a measure that would ban the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers.

The measure would also ban all gas-powered lawn care equipment, like weed whackers, lawn trimmers and leaf blowers. It would also place restrictions on the commercial use of such equipment.

The goal is to cut down on the amount of ozone pollution in the air. The Denver area remains in severe violation of federal air quality standards.

Supporters of the move said it could achieve 20% of the cuts needed to bring ozone levels down to acceptable levels.

But opponents and some landscaping companies said it would be too expensive and not technically feasible at this time.

The vote is set for Friday morning. If approved, the ban would go into effect in 2025 and would still need state approval.