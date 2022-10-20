SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — There are snowflakes in the forecast for some of Colorado’s mountains and it could help some ski resorts open sooner.

Each year, Keystone, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin are typically among the first ski areas open in Colorado.

“Hey, it’s a fun competition for all of us but most importantly Colorado is going to be open for skiing,” Loveland Ski Area spokesman Dustin Schaefer said.

The only snow on their runs right now is the manmade kind. Loveland has been making snow for the past week overnight when temperatures are low.

However, help is on the way.

“We’ve heard everything for our forecast. We’ve heard a couple inches to a foot,” Schaefer said.

Still, even with a foot of snow, Schaefer says Loveland will likely miss out on the bragging rights that come with being the first in Colorado to open.

“We’re not going to be open this weekend,” Schaefer said. “We still have a good amount of snow to make but we’re hoping in the next week or two, end of October, early November.”

In 2021, Loveland opened on Oct. 30. They were the fourth Colorado resort to welcome skiers and snowboarders. They are on pace for a similar opening date this year.

“Saturday and Sunday we’re hoping … they can make snow around the clock and if mother nature can drop some fresh snow that’s just a bonus,” Schaefer said.

On the other side of Loveland Pass, Arapahoe Basin says it is getting very close to opening day for the 2022/2023 season.

On Thursday, the chief operating officer at A-Basin posted on the ski area’s blog a picture of a snowcat moving and grooming snow on a run.

The post says: “We have made almost enough snow to get High Noon open. The first snowcat has begun its work. The operator, Scott, will spread the snow around. This gives us a good sense of where we need to put the finishing touches of white stuff. Whenever you see the cat on the hill, it means we are getting close to opening day.”

Last year, the COO made a similar post about snowcats getting to work on the mountain. A-Basin opened two days later.

So far, no Colorado ski areas have announced opening dates in the month of October. The majority, including Breckenridge, Vail and Aspen Snowmass have planned opening dates in mid to late November.