DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.

That means there is a chance this could be the latest start to ski season in the last five years.

Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

When do ski resorts open?

Here is a look at the opening dates over the last five years:

2021- Wolf Creek: Oct. 16

2020- Wolf Creek: Oct. 28

2019- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 11

2018- Wolf Creek: Oct. 13

2017- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 13

Which resorts are making snow?

Here is a look at which ski resorts have started making snow:

Opening dates

Here is a look at some of the other scheduled/estimated opening dates:

The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall for the city during the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.