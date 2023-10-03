DENVER (KDVR) — The last time Taylor Swift was in Denver, her concert was seen from space. Lucky enough for the Mile High City, Broncos Country has a shot at seeing Swift for the second time this year.

Swift “hard launched” her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after she sat next to Kelce’s mother during the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in late September. Originally a Philadelphia Eagles fan, she was spotted representing red all over.

Swift’s appearance broke the internet, sparking skyrocketing sales for Kelce apparel.

According to sportswear and fan merchandise company Fanatics, Kelce was one of the top-selling NFL players on Sunday. Kelce “saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press via email.

After Swift made another appearance at MetLife Stadium, fans are clamoring to see where she shows up next.

And the short answer is yes, Denver might get to see Swift for the second time this year.

The Chiefs are coming to Empower Field on Oct. 29 to play against the Denver Broncos in a Sunday afternoon game.

While Swift traveled the country this year for her “Eras Tour,” she is taking a break in October. Swift picks back up again next month and goes international on Nov. 9 for a concert in Argentina.

This leaves 11 days between the game and her South American tour date. After her concert in Argentina, Swift will travel overseas and perform until November 2024.

The Broncos game is one of the last games Swift can watch Kelce play before she’s on the road for a year.

While the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5, which would technically be Swift’s last chance for a Chiefs game, it’s cutting it close to her international tour date.

Broncos tickets can start as low as $75, but when the Broncos play the Chiefs at Empower Field, tickets start at $150. As a top team in the NFL, tickets to the Cheifs games can be more expensive.

However, all eyes might be facing the suites if Swift shows up in Denver before she leaves for her international tour.