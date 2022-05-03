JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Steady rain across Colorado’s Front Range Monday provided much-needed moisture for plants and trees.

It was a welcome sign for local fire departments too, after an abnormally busy April.

“I think any bit of moisture helps us at this point,” West Metro Fire Rescue Lt. Scott Martin said.

Martin said tall, dead grass from last season’s dry fall helped fuel April fires across the region. He expects Monday’s rain to kick start the spring green-up, replacing some of those dead fuels.

“Some of that fuel is turning into green grass, which is less available to burn,” he said.

What meteorologists predict for Colorado fire season

But will that rain help in the long term? Martin said it’s unlikely.

“It’s not going to be a long-term fix or solution to our problem right now,” Martin said. “Unless we see significant moisture in the next month, I think we might still be looking for some increased activity.”

The National Weather Service is still predicting an above-average core fire season, meteorologist Greg Hanson said. But he said the recent rain could buy some breathing room.

“In the short term, yes, it’s a help,” he said. “For the rest of the summer, this really won’t have much impact. The day-to-day weather as we go on through the summer will really be what drives our fire threat.”

Hanson said long-term forecasts call for low humidity and dry weather across the Front Range.

“One storm, one rain event is not enough,” he said. “We’ve got to see how we play out.”