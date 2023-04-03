DENVER (KDVR) — If you need to head to the pump to fill up your car on Monday, the cost is even lower than last week.

However, gas prices could be on the way back up, according to AAA.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.50, which is down 10 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.500 $3.853 $4.151 $4.197 Yesterday Avg. $3.510 $3.864 $4.158 $4.210 Week Ago Avg. $3.602 $3.968 $4.266 $4.332 Month Ago Avg. $4.006 $4.369 $4.654 $4.737 Year Ago Avg. $3.978 $4.316 $4.619 $4.890 AAA, 4/3/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.50, which is up 7 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.73.