Could Denver’s first snowfall happen on Halloween?

DENVER (KDVR) — It does snow in Colorado in October, but how often does it actually snow on Halloween?

According to the Colorado history books, there’s a 12% chance of measurable snow in Denver on Halloween each year. That means it snows 1 out of every 8 Halloweens in Denver.

The most recent measurable snow occurred on Halloween in 2002 when 1.2 inches of snow accumulated. The records go back to 1872.

The biggest snow ever recorded on Halloween was in 1972, when 8 inches fell in Denver.

The coldest Halloween on record was in 2019. It was 7 degrees that year.

As of Wednesday at 6 a.m., our Halloween forecast is trending colder with snow possible by 6 p.m. A cold front will race south from Wyoming across the Front Range. Wind also turns breezy during the afternoon as the front approaches. Expect colder highs in the 40s.

October snow in Denver

It is pretty normal to see snow in October in Denver. However, it’s been awhile since the city saw a big snowstorm in October. The three biggest snowstorms ever recorded in Denver history in October are:

October 3-5, 1969: 16 inches

October 24-25, 1997: 21.9 inches

October 20-23, 1906: 22.7 inches