Could Denver see more 100 degree days this week than in all of 2020?

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s mid-June and temperatures are on the rise in Colorado.

In 2020, there were only two days that reached 100-degrees. This week, Denver could see more 100 degree days than in all of 2020.

Highs will be near 100 degrees on Monday. The forecast Tuesday calls for a high of 100 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are currently forecast to be 99 degrees, with the potential of hitting 100 degrees.

The first 100 degree day didn’t come in 2020 until August 18.

The most 100 degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.