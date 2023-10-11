DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s first freeze could arrive on Friday night and last until Saturday morning, with temperatures possibly dropping to 30 degrees.

It’s going to be chilly once the sun goes down this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the possible first freeze.

What to know about the first freeze

This won’t be the first freeze for everyone. Mountain areas have already seen freezing temperatures as well as snow on the high peaks.

However, the first freeze for Denver is coming right on schedule. The average first freeze occurs on Oct. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 11

The possible freeze this weekend will mostly happen along the Front Range and Interstate 25, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

Prepare plants ahead of time

It’s time to bring in your potted plants before the first freeze. If you have newly planted flowers or gardens, cover them with a sheet.

Snow tires

For the Denver metro area, the rule of thumb is to switch to snow tires once temperatures drop consistently below 45 degrees, according to Skyler McKinley with AAA. While it’s still a little too early, appointments should be made now, especially if you haven’t had snow tires before.

Road conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a travel website that tracks road conditions. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. See travel alerts here.

While it’s only the first freeze, the first snow shouldn’t be far behind. The average date for Denver’s first snow of the season is Oct. 18. which is less than a week after the expected first freeze.

Michels said he believes the first snow will happen a few days after the freeze because of how dry Denver has been over the last three months.

Denver’s forecast for Friday and Saturday may be deceiving, as temperatures range within the 50s and sunny. Be sure to bundle up, because when the sun goes down, the temperatures will be cold.

Forecast and radar

FOX31 has several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.