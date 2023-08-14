DENVER (KDVR) — Could a women’s professional basketball team in Denver be on the horizon?

According to the Denver Post, the commissioner of the WNBA will be in Denver on Wednesday to meet with potential investors. The league is reportedly looking to add a couple of cities, with the Mile High City on the list.

Tanya Haave, head coach for women’s basketball at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, was asked why it’s taken so long for Denver to be considered.

“I don’t know, you have a great sports town here,” said Haave, who’s in her 13th year with the Roadrunners.

“Denver, a great pro sports town that, with the Nuggets’ success now — winning the championship — I would think would be the perfect time to bring a WNBA team,” Haave said.

The Post reported that expansion teams could be added with an eye on the 2025 season.