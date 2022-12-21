DENVER (KDVR) — While Denver has its fair share of cold days every winter, the arctic cold front that is moving into the state Wednesday afternoon is not a normal system. Temperatures are expected to drop multiple degrees below freezing, meaning Denver could break a decades-old record.

Whether you’re new to Colorado or have been here for decades, this is not a normal event. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the extreme weather.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting that Denver will have a high temperature of negative 2 degrees on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is putting the cold into perspective and taking a look back into the history books for some of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the Mile High City.

When it comes to breaking records, Denver could break a decards old record that goes back to 1990.

According to NWS, it is possible Denver could see its coldest high temperature in 32 years. Back on Dec. 21, 1990, Denver’s high temperature was a mere negative 7 degrees. The coldest high temperature of all time was back on Feb. 3, 1883, when it was 10 degrees below zero.

While Denver may not break the all-time record, it is very possible the city could break the 32-year-old record and thus break into the top 10 coldest high temperatures.

The city would have to have a high temperature of negative 8 degrees to write itself into the history books for 2022.

Only time will tell.

Are you ready for this dangerous cold front? Here are other ways to keep you and your family warm during sub-zero temperatures: