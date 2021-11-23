Colorado won’t implement a statewide mask mandate yet; here’s why

DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver metro counties start implementing mask mandates, Colorado’s governor provided an update on COVID-19 Tuesday.

Gov. Jared Polis held firm his weeks-long stance that the state will not implement a mandate across Colorado, and instead let those decisions go to the local health departments, recognizing the state is very diverse.

“We’re taking the action to be ready,” Polis said. “Whatever the decision of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough hospital beds. Whatever the decisions of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough monoclonal antibody treatment.”

The governor reiterated his push that all Coloradans should get vaccinated, with 83% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state coming from the unvaccinated.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday morning a new “vax or mask” mandate for the city, where businesses will have the option to require their customers to wear masks or show proof of vaccination.

This comes as positivity rates across the state are seeing a slight dip. As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate was 9.26%, which is down slightly from 9.85%. Positivity rate measures the amount of COVID positive tests to the total amount of tests taken.

You can watch the governor’s address on FOX31 NOW in the player above.