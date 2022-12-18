FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – An explosion was reported on a bike trail in Larimer County Sunday morning.

Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.

Once PF officials arrived, they put the fire out and discovered one person with an “unknown medical condition.” They transported that individual to a nearby hospital.

The cottonwood stand was located along the stretch of the Poudre River bike trail that runs between Shields Street and South Taft Hill Road.

This is an ongoing story and FOX31 will provide updates as they are released by Poudre Fire.