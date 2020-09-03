Costco plans new store in Green Valley Ranch

GREEN VALLEY RANCH, Colo. — Costco customers in northeast Denver may have a shorter drive in a few years.

The Washington-based, membership-only warehouse club has agreed to be the anchor of a proposed development in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch Neighborhood.

The development, dubbed Flyway, is proposed for a 32-acre site that city maps show as 16298 Green Valley Ranch Boulevard. The undeveloped parcel is west of Pena Boulevard, and also has frontage along Bolling Drive and Memphis Street.

The site is owned by CP Bedrock LLC. The project would be developed by DCG West I LLC, a joint venture between CP Bedrock and Denver-based Goldberg Properties.

The proposed project, expected to cost $59 million, would have about 223,000 square feet of retail space, according to materials prepared by city staff.

The Costco store on the southern portion of that site would account for 148,000 square feet of that figure. The other retail space would be in multiple buildings on the northern portion of the site.

