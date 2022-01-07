Costco in Superior reopening after Marshall fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Superior’s Costco will be reopening to the public today after the devastating Marshall fire last week.



The store is located in the Superior Marketplace shopping center, just north of the heavily damaged Superior downtown area. Cell phone video taken the afternoon the Marshall Fire began showed shoppers evacuating the store, running out the doors into heavy smoke, wind and flying debris.

Superior is working to reopen as many local businesses as possible. Superior officials are cooperating with FEMA to clean up all the major toxic soot and debris. Officials say however, it will be a long road to recovery.

The Super Target store in the same shopping center remains closed. It suffered considerable damage from the smoke and fire. Repairs and renovation are still underway. No word on when the store will re-open.

“It’s not going to be until we have new houses and blooming trees and people in those houses until we’re back to quote normal normal,” said Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.

The store will be operating at full service in all departments to Costco members, and resuming normal business hours, opening at 10 a.m.

For more updates post Marshall fire, visit our Marshall fire web page.